Hams From Philly Area ‘Radio Active’ In Observance Of America’s Independence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ham radio operators in Philadelphia are observing the anniversary of America’s independence with a special event recognizing the original 13 colonies….

Bob Josuweit, whose amateur radio call sign is WA3PZO, is president of the Holmesburg Amateur Radio Club.

“The purpose of the event is to celebrate our independence,” Josuweit said. “We’ll have one station in each of the original 13 colonies and then, there will be two bonus stations. One here in Philadelphia, WM3PEN, and one over in England, GB13COL.”

He says club members will be activating Philadelphia by way of their ham radios.

“Most of our operators will be operating from their home within the city of Philadelphia,” he explained. “But we also are planning a very short operation down at Independence Hall we’re putting it out weather permitting.”

Josuweit says the operation runs now through July 7 and operators will be especially active on July 4.

A special ham radio call sign – WM3PEN – will be used by the Philadelphia operators to acknowledge William Penn’s role in establishing the Pennsylvania colony.