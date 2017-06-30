Founder Of Boys’ Latin Charter School Retiring

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The founder of one of Philadelphia’s signature charter schools is retiring.
It was 2007 when David Hardy founded Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia Charter School in Cobbs Creek.
The concept was a boys-only school with Latin as the centerpiece.
“You can’t slack with Latin. You have to do your homework. You have to study. You have to pay attention in class. And those are skills that help you in every class,” Hardy said.
Hardy says he wasn’t just focused on getting his students into college, he wanted them to graduate…
“The most satisfying part is that I think we exceeded expectations,” he said.
More than 80% of his students enroll in college. Now, Hardy is retiring as founding CEO.
“My plan was to start the school, not to be here forever,” said Hardy.
Noah Tennant, the former principal at Haddonfield Middle School, is assuming the CEO role.