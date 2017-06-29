Zeoli Show Log 06.29.17

3pm- Charlie Gard, a critically ill, 10 month old baby, will have his life support removed on Friday according to his parents. Charlie’s parents lost a court battle to keep the baby on life support. The judge stated that it is in the best interest of the baby to die sooner rather than later.
3:45pm- Earlier today, President Donald Trump tweeted unflattering comments about MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and a face lift she supposedly had earlier this year.
4pm- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has altered the proposed Senate Healthcare Bill in an effort to gain wide spread support for the bill. The alteration includes an additional $45 billion to help fight opioid abuse.
4:30pm- Jenna Moll, Deputy Director for the Justice Action Network, joins the show to discuss private property rights and a bipartisan civil asset forfeiture reform law that PA Gov. Tom Wolf has signed into law.
5pm- Tonight at 8pm, Donald Trump’s reinstated travel ban executive order will officially go into effect. Numerous lawsuits are expected to be filed because of the less than clear language in the Supreme Court’s order.
5:25pm- Prior to Trump’s tweet, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked the President numerous times on their MSNBC show.
5:40pm- During today’s White House press briefing, Deputy Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Donald Trump’s tweets about Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.