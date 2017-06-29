Memorial Walk For Philadelphia Traffic Crash Victims Serves Deeper Purpose

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dozens walked silently through Center City Thursday night to honor those who lost their lives in Philadelphia traffic crash incidents recently, including a 76-year-old man in early June.

“A very lovely man lost his life two weeks ago at the corner of 16th and JFK Boulevard,” says Sarah Clark Stuart with the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, who organized the Memorial Walk.

She’s talking about Peter Javsicas, who was struck by a minivan that jumped the curb.

“That crash was not inevitable,” Clark Stuart says. “It was something that probably could have been prevented.”

A memorial walk through Center City right now in remembrance of recent victims of traffic violence @KYWNewsradio @bcgp pic.twitter.com/Pt0quy4lk1 — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) June 29, 2017

It’s those types of incidents that inspired this walk, which Clark Stuart says has a second goal.

“We are here to show our support for more measures to calm traffic, make our streets safer, and reduce conflicts between pedestrians, automobile motorists, and cyclists,” she said.

In particular, she says, between Market and JFK and 15th and 20th Streets.

“Through measures such as protected bike lanes and shorter pedestrian crossing distances,” Clark Stuart explained.

Among those taking part was Peter Javsicas’ son, Aaron.

“It’s a little early for me to start thinking about something good coming out of my dad’s death,” he says, “it’s only been two and a half weeks, but he was an activist so this is exactly the kind of response he would have hoped for.”

Aaron says his dad would have appreciated this.

“I think he would thank them and encourage them to keep fighting,” he said.

Names of traffic death victims being read to end the memorial walk @KYWNewsradio @bcgp pic.twitter.com/y7nV1MUohE — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) June 29, 2017

After the walk, everyone participating gathered at Dilworth Park. All the names of this year’s traffic crash victims were read, including Peter’s.

A moment of silence was then held.