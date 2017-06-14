1 Killed After Minivan Jumps Curb In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 76-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after he was struck by a minivan on Tuesday.
Police say, around 11:30 a.m., two vehicles crashed near 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, causing the minivan to jump the curb and hit three pedestrians.
The vehicle also struck a newsstand and a bank at the corner of the intersection.
The 76-year-old man suffered multiple fractures to his hips, legs and ankles. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition but died shortly after.
A 38-year-old man was also injured in the crash. He was listed in stable condition.