Wednesday’s Child: Franklin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walking into the CBS Broadcast Center, Franklin is dressed to impress.

He describes his outfit: “I’m wearing a nice dress shirt, white pants and brown shoes.”

This 18-year-old says making a good first impression is important. And his outfit needs to be just right.

He says, “I like to match my clothes to my shoes.”

Franklin loves sports — especially football. But he really sparkles in the kitchen.

“I like to cook,” he says. “(My favorite things to cook are) stromboli and pizza. I love to cook.”

His social worker Marian Kolcun says Franklin would do best if he were the youngest or only child in a family.

“Oh, plus maybe a dog! Every time I talk to him, there’s always a dog in the scenario, so if you have a dog, family, please!”

For more information about adopting Franklin or any other child, go to the National Adoption Center’s web site, www.adopt.org, or call 215-735-9988.

