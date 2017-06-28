Wednesday’s Child: Franklin

June 28, 2017 3:00 AM By Larry Kane
Filed Under: adoption, Adoption Center of Delaware Valley, Larry Kane, Wednesday's Child

By Larry Kane
Produced by Timothy McLaughlin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walking into the CBS Broadcast Center, Franklin is dressed to impress.

He describes his outfit: “I’m wearing a nice dress shirt, white pants and brown shoes.”

This 18-year-old says making a good first impression is important. And his outfit needs to be just right.

He says, “I like to match my clothes to my shoes.”

Franklin loves sports — especially football. But he really sparkles in the kitchen.

“I like to cook,” he says. “(My favorite things to cook are) stromboli and pizza. I love to cook.”

His social worker Marian Kolcun says Franklin would do best if he were the youngest or only child in a family.

“Oh, plus maybe a dog! Every time I talk to him, there’s always a dog in the scenario, so if you have a dog, family, please!”

For more information about adopting Franklin or any other child, go to the National Adoption Center’s  web site, www.adopt.org, or call 215-735-9988.

“Wednesday’s Child” main page

 

 

More from Larry Kane
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch