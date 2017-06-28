Union Come Off Big League Win, Face Red Bulls In Open Cup

June 28, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Philly Soccer Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The Philadelphia Union beat one of their big rivals in a big match, and face a familiar foe in the Open Cup Wednesday night and the KYW Philly Soccer Show gets you ready.

KYW’s Greg Orlandini is joined this week by Philly Soccer Page writer Adam Cann as the Union head to North Jersey to take on the Red Bulls in the Open Cup round of 16.

Before we get into that, the look the team’s win against DC United at home this past Sunday.

It was a huge win, as the Union try and pull themselves up the standings.

Adam and Greg also dig deep into some tactical analysis, breaking down different positions on the pitch and looking at where the team might improve.

——-
“Philly Soccer Show” main page

More CBS Philly Sports News

Follow the KYW Philly Soccer Show on Twitter @kywphillysoccer.

More from Philly Soccer Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch