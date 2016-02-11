Philly Soccer Show

(Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Philly Soccer Show: Philadelphia Union’s Season Is Over

The Union fell last week in Toronto 3-1 in their first playoff game in 5 seasons.

11/02/2016

(Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Philly Soccer Blog: Philadelphia Union Likely In Playoffs Despite Loss

The Philadelphia Union are all but in the playoffs, but not quite the way the team hoped.

10/19/2016

CHESTER, PA - MARCH 20: Lee Nguyen #24 of New England Revolution plays the ball while holding off Brian Carroll #7 of Philadelphia Union at Talen Energy Stadium on March 20, 2016 in Chester, Pennsylvania. The Union won 3-0. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Philly Soccer Blog: Philadelphia Union Preps For Last 2 Regular Season Games

The team will line up at Talen Energy Field against Orlando City this Saturday.

10/12/2016

(Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Philly Soccer Show: Despite Loss, Philadelphia Union Still In Playoff Race

The team went down 3-2 in a tough fought contest in North Jersey last weekend.

10/06/2016

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philly Soccer Show: Breaking Down Philadelphia Union’s Strengths And Weaknesses

It’s tactical talk on the KYW Philly Soccer Show this week.

09/21/2016

(Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Philly Soccer Show: Philadelphia Union Face Tough Test In Portland

The team has five games left in the 2016 regular season with three of those on the road.

09/14/2016

Union captain Maurice Edu. (credit: CBS 3)

Philly Soccer Show: Union Midfielder Maurice Edu Discusses His Rehab

Philadelphia Union midfielder Maurice Edu has finally made it to the field.

09/07/2016

sons of ben

Philly Soccer Show: Philadelphia Union Sportscaster Talks About The Season

Play-by-play man JP Dellacamera sits down with KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Mike Servedio.

08/31/2016

(Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Philly Soccer Show: Alejandro Bedoya Discusses Adjusting To His New Team

He was a key part of the team’s 4-0 win over New England Revolution at Foxboro.

08/17/2016

Jim Curtin (photo by Greg Orlandini/KYW)

Philly Soccer Blog: Philadelphia Union Head Coach About New Acquisition

The topic on everyone’s mind of course is the acquisition of two US National Team vets Alejandro Bedoya and Charlie Davies.

08/10/2016

Philadelphia Union defender Richie Marquez (Credit: Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Philly Soccer Blog: Philadelphia Union’s Richie Marquez Says Team Is Still Confident

The Philadelphia Union are suffering a dip in form, but one of their top players says there is no panic in the locker room.

08/03/2016

(Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Philly Soccer Blog: Derrick Jones Joins Philadelphia Union

A tough loss for the Philadelphia Union on the road but a new player comes into the fold.

07/28/2016

ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Forward Sebastien Le Toux #11 of the Philadelphia Union jumps for a sideline ball against DC United February 23, 2013 in the final round of the Disney Pro Soccer Classic in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Philly Soccer Blog: Union Prepares For DC United

KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio have a quick discussion as the Philadelphia Union have hit a little dip in their season.

07/07/2016

Union

Philly Soccer Blog: Rookie Fabian Herbers Discusses His Journey To Philadelphia Union

His debut MLS goal was a spectacular one, and he is the guest this week on the KYW Philly Soccer Show.

06/15/2016

CHESTER, PA - MARCH 20: Ken Tribbett #4 of Philadelphia Union heads the ball on goal over Kelyn Rowe #11 of New England Revolution at Talen Energy Stadium on March 20, 2016 in Chester, Pennsylvania. The Union won 3-0. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Philly Soccer Show: Philadelphia Union Sit Atop Eastern Conference

A bit of a break for the Philadelphia Union, but not for the KYW Philly Soccer Show.

06/08/2016

