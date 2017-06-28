Report: 76ers Among 7 Teams Interested In Andre Iguodala

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly interested in bringing back Andre Iguodala.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, there are seven teams interested in the 2015 NBA Finals MVP: Timberwolves, Spurs, Clippers, Magic, Nets, Jazz and Sixers.

Iguodala, 33, along with Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are unrestricted free-agents this offseason. Golden State will certainly sign Durant and Curry, and Iguodala could be the odd man out.

Iguodala was originally the No. 9 overall pick in 2004 to the Sixers, spending his first eight seasons in Philadelphia. Now, the Sixers are searching for a veteran to provide leadership to a promising young core.

Related: Kevin Durant On 76ers’ Nickname: ‘Ain’t Played No Games Together’

According to Haynes, “The Sixers covet veteran leadership and someone who is still productive on the court.”

Iggy averaged 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, while shooting 36.2-percent from three in 26.3 minutes per game last season for the title-winning Warriors.

Teams can begin negotiating with free-agents at 12:01 a.m. E.T. on Saturday, July 1st and can officially sign players to contracts on July 7th.