Kevin Durant On 76ers’ Nickname: ‘Ain’t Played No Games Together’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid got the balling rolling on Thursday night with a new nickname for his team.
After the Sixers drafted Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick, Embiid tweeted about the F.E.D.S, which stands for Fultz, Embiid, Dario, Simmonds.
The majority of Sixers fans don’t like the nickname. Liberty Ballers’ Kyle Neubeck called it “corny and unimaginative.”
Golden State Warriors star and NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant was discussing the nickname with teammate and former Sixers Andre Iguodala and Javale McGee at a charity softball event and said, “How they got a nickname and ain’t played no games together?”
The internet took the quote as a snub, but it’s probably a good thing when the NBA Finals MVP is talking about your team. Later, Durant his opinion on the Sixers’ young core four.
Simmons appropriately responded on Twitter.