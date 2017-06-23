‘It’s Exciting’: Sixers Introduce Markelle Fultz, Other Draft Picks

June 23, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers introduced their No. 1 draft pick on Friday morning.

Markelle Fultz joined the 25th pick, Anzejs Pasecniks, and second round picks, Jonah Bolden and Mathias Lessort, to meet the media.

All the young men say they are excited and ready to bring a winning product to Philadelphia.

“For me, it’s exciting, really. Just to have this dream as a kid growing up and now that it’s actually came true and I’m with these guys and I’m pretty sure we all have the same goal to turn this program around and this organization. I’m just excited,” said Fultz.

The rookies will join an already impressive young roster with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric.

