News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 28

Chris discussed Sarah Palin suing the New York Times, Mayor Jim Kenney being recorded by the FBI while wiretapping union leader John Dougherty and New Jersey being named the least patriotic state. He also spoke with AB Stoddard from Real Clear Politics about Senate Republicans delaying a vote on their health care bill.

6:07 Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times.

6:08 CNN retracted a story after being threatened with a lawsuit.

6:18 Republicans have delayed a vote in the Senate on their health care bill.

6:35 What’s Trending: Starbucks, John McEnroe, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Alec Baldwin, The Process

6:48 Mayor Jim Kenney was alerted that he was recorded by the FBI on calls with union leader John Dougherty.

7:00 A CNN producer was caught on tape call the Russia investigation a witch hunt.

7:08 Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was confronted by a reporter over the White House designating stories fake.

7:18 Hillary Clinton: Librarians defend the truth.

7:29 New Jersey is the least patriotic state.

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you’re interested in adopting a pet.

8:00 Donald Trump has fake Time magazine covers in his golf clubs.

8:20 Chris talks to AB Stoddard from Real Clear Politics about the delay of the vote for the Senate Republicans health care bill.

8:35 What’s Trending: Serena Williams, Bill Belichick, Hit by a bus, Innocent phrases that scare me, Facebook

8:49 Bill Cosby will not conduct a ‘sexual assault tour.’