⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned Tractor-Trailer In Del. Causing Delays On North I-95 at I-295 | Real-Time Traffic 

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 28

June 28, 2017 8:47 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: AB Stoddard, Alec Baldwin, Bill Belichick, Bill Cosby, Chris Stigall, CNN, Hillary Clinton, Jim Kenney, Jimmy Fallon, John Dougherty, John McEnroe, Piazza Pet of the Week, Real Clear Politics, Senate Republican Health Care Bill, Serena Williams, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, TIME, What's Trending

Chris discussed Sarah Palin suing the New York Times, Mayor Jim Kenney being recorded by the FBI while wiretapping union leader John Dougherty and New Jersey being named the least patriotic state. He also spoke with AB Stoddard from Real Clear Politics about Senate Republicans delaying a vote on their health care bill.

6:07 Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times.

6:08 CNN retracted a story after being threatened with a lawsuit.

6:18 Republicans have delayed a vote in the Senate on their health care bill.

6:35 What’s Trending: Starbucks, John McEnroe, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Alec Baldwin, The Process

6:48 Mayor Jim Kenney was alerted that he was recorded by the FBI on calls with union leader John Dougherty.

7:00 A CNN producer was caught on tape call the Russia investigation a witch hunt.

7:08 Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was confronted by a reporter over the White House designating stories fake.

7:18 Hillary Clinton: Librarians defend the truth.

7:29 New Jersey is the least patriotic state.

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you’re interested in adopting a pet.

8:00 Donald Trump has fake Time magazine covers in his golf clubs.

8:20 Chris talks to AB Stoddard from Real Clear Politics about the delay of the vote for the Senate Republicans health care bill.

8:35 What’s Trending: Serena Williams, Bill Belichick, Hit by a bus, Innocent phrases that scare me, Facebook

8:49 Bill Cosby will not conduct a ‘sexual assault tour.’

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch