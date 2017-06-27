Eagles Roster Ranked No. 15 In NFL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With five new starters, the Eagles roster was ranked 15th in the NFL.
The list, which ranked all of the expected starting NFL rosters, was put together by Pro Football Focus and ESPN Insiders.
Brandon Graham, a PFF favorite, is listed as the Eagles biggest strength while cornerback is listed as a “glaring weakness.” The Eagles best starter is Graham and their worst started is Jalen Mills.
At No. 15, the Eagles have the second highest ranked roster in the NFC East, but not by much. The Cowboys are first at No. 7 overall, the Giants are third at No. 16 overall, and the Redskins are last at No. 17.
The biggest surprise at the top of the list, is the Marcus Mariota-led Tennessee Titans coming it at No. 3 overall.