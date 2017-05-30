Eagles’ Front Ranked 9th In NFL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ front-seven is considered one of the best groups in football, heading into 2017.
NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal ranked the Eagles 9th on his top 12 front-seven list.
The top seven players include Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Jordan Hicks, Timmy Jernigan, Vinny Curry, Nigel Bradham, Derek Barnett. Chris Long and Beau Allen will also play significant snaps for the Eagles up-front.
“Philadelphia’s cornerbacks made this group look worse that it really was last season,” Rosenthal wrote.
This year, the Eagles added defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan and defensive end Chris Long in free-agency, plus they drafted pass rusher Derek Barnett with the 14th overall pick. They lost Connor Barwin and Bennie Logan in free-agency.
Solidified started Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox were ranked among Pro Football Focus’ top 55 players in the league.