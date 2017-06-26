Nintendo To Release ‘Significantly More’ SNES Classics Than NES

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the hottest and hardest-to-come-by gifts last Christmas was the NES Classic gaming console. Now, Nintendo is planning another throwback — and promises it will be less scarce.

If you were among those trying to save Dinosaur Land in ‘Super Mario World’ or to recover the banana hoard in ‘Donkey Kong Country,’ SNES are letters that have a special place in your soul.

“The SNES is shorthand for Super Nintendo, which was Nintendo’s console in the early 90s,” said Gamespot.com senior editor Peter Brown.

READ: New Survey Points To Tech Hiring Bonanza In Philadelphia

Come September 29th, the new SNES Classic can be yours. Brown says it includes 21 games, like ‘The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past,’ and ‘Star Fox 2’:

“That was a game in production for a long time, and it never ended up being released in an offical capacity,” he said. “There have been versions of it floating around online, but this is the first time Nintendo’s putting their stamp on it and actually shipping it to customers.”

For $80, you get the console, two controllers and HDMI output.

“I just hope I can get my hands on one,” Brown said. “Nintendo has told Polygon.com that they’re planning to produce significantly more units than they did with the NES Classic but we don’t really know what that means. And they’ve put a limited timeframe on their manufacturing period. Right now, they’re only planning on making these units up until the end of 2017. Hopefully there’ll be more. But scalpers on eBay went crazy with the original one, and I think we’re going to see that again. It’ll still be difficult to come by.”