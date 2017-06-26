New Survey Points To Tech Hiring Bonanza In Philadelphia

June 26, 2017 3:41 PM By Ian Bush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you have information technology skills, there’s a good chance Philadelphia companies want you. A new survey points to a hiring binge the rest of this year.

Nearly a quarter of corporate chief information officers in Philadelphia say they’ll add tech pros to their full-time payrolls. Brittany Pipa with Robert Half Technology says even more will fill existing open gigs.

“They attribute it to a couple different areas,” Pipa said, “one being upgrading their existing technology and existing infrastructure to keep up with current trends and business demands.”

Information security is another big factor: companies are looking for talent who can outwit and outmaneuver hackers who set out to steal sensitive information and customer details.

The top skills in demand?

“Database management, Windows administration, network administration,” Pipa said.

Along with wireless network management and web design and development.

There are rewards for those who have the talent: the survey shows a majority of firms find it somewhat or very challenging to fill positions in this competitive market.

