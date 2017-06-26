The ROY Case For Joel Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NBA award show is on Monday night and Sixers fans will be focused on the rookie of the year.
Two of the three finalists for the award, in Dario Saric and Joel Embiid, are Sixers. The other finalist is Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon.
Joel Embiid’s injury opened the door for Saric and Brogdon, creating an interesting debate. Embiid averaged a historic 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 2.1 assists in 25.4 minutes per game. However, he missed 51 games, and many believe that should disqualify him from the award.
As Derek Bodner points out in his case for Embiid, the Sixers’ center on/off the court difference is +11.1 points per 100 possessions. Saric was a -3.3 and Brogdon was a +4.4.
SB Nation makes an eloquent case for Embiid.
The NBA Award show is Monday night at 9:00 p.m. on TNT.
