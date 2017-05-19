Embiid, Saric Up For Rookie Of The Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Sixers’ Joel Embiid and Dario Saric are among finalist for Rookie of the Year.
The finalist for the 2017 NBA Awards were announced Friday night prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Finalists in other categories were also announced including:
The winners will be revealed during the first-ever NBA awards show on June 26.