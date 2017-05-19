⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: 5-Vehicle Crash Causing Traffic Delays In Berks County | Real-Time Traffic 

Embiid, Saric Up For Rookie Of The Year

May 19, 2017 8:17 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Sixers’ Joel Embiid and Dario Saric are among finalist for Rookie of the Year.

The finalist for the 2017 NBA Awards were announced Friday night prior to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Finalists in other categories were also announced including:

  • Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
  • Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
  • Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
  • Kia NBA Most Improved Player
  • NBA Coach of the Year

The winners will be revealed during the first-ever NBA awards show on June 26.

