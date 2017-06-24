Woman Stabbed To Death Outside North Philly School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say a woman is dead after a “brutal, savage attack” in a park just behind Dobbins High School in Strawberry Mansion.

Authorities say someone stabbed the 34-year-old victim at least twelve times from the legs up to the chest in a violent murder just after 3:10 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the woman’s last known address was nearby, though it’s unclear if she knew her attacker.

READ: Tick That Triggers Red Meat Allergy Spreading Across U.S.

Someone walking by reportedly saw the body laying in the grass near 21st Street and W. Lehigh Avenue and called police.

Police believe whoever did this not only stabbed the woman at least a dozen times but beat her in the face as well.

The woman’s pants had been pulled down, but it’s unclear at this point if she had been sexually assaulted.

READ: Police: Ice Cream Store Owner Recorded Underage Female Employees Getting Changed

While investigators don’t know who the suspect is right now, they say it’s clear whoever did this wanted the woman dead.

“Somebody wanted to make sure that she both suffered and that she was killed,” said Philadelphia Police Captain Drew Techner. “Somebody didn’t just stop once or twice or three times. They just kept stabbing this woman all throughout her body.”

K-9 dogs were combing the area for any sign of a murder weapon. Police were also looking for surveillance video nearby that may have captured this violent murder.