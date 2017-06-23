Police: Ice Cream Store Owner Recorded Underage Female Employees Getting Changed

June 23, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Larry Bostic, Vineland Police Department

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — An ice cream store owner is accused of recording his underage female employees getting changed.

The Vineland Police Department says 65-year-old Larry Bostic, owner of Cool Breeze Ice Cream at 312 West Landis Avenue, was charged with five counts of child endangerment and five counts of invasion of privacy.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the ice cream parlor on Thursday and found a small camera device that was placed inside the employee changing room.

Police say the device lead to a monitor and recorder that was inside Bostic’s office.

Bostic is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

