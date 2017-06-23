Investigation Underway After Video Shows Wildwood Officer Punching Man

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — A Wildwood police officer is on desk duty after a video surfaced on social media showing the officer punching a man.

Investigators say Wildwood Police Patrolman Lucas Bottoms responded to a call of an individual causing a disturbance near Roberts and New Jersey Avenues on June 17.

24-Hour Rally Underway Outside Sen. Toomey’s Office To Protest Health Care Bill

Police say the individual, 55-year-old Kevin Piccolo, was refusing to comply with the officer.

The 18-second video, which was posted on Facebook, shows the officer and the suspect involved in a scuffle.

That’s when police say the officer hit Piccolo and was able to bring him under control. Piccolo was then arrested.

“The video is that of an officer utilizing force to overcome force used upon him,” the Wildwood Police Department said in a statement.

Officers Save Deer Stuck In Delaware River

Piccolo was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Bottoms remains on desk duty while the Cape May County Prosecutors Office investigates whether excessive force was used.

“Should the investigation reveal that the Officers’ use of force is deemed to have been excessive, then the Officer will be held accountable for his actions,” the Wildwood Police Department said.