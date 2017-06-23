NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Investigation Underway After Video Shows Wildwood Officer Punching Man

June 23, 2017 11:50 AM By Stephanie Ballesteros
Filed Under: Wildwood Police

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — A Wildwood police officer is on desk duty after a video surfaced on social media showing the officer punching a man.

Investigators say Wildwood Police Patrolman Lucas Bottoms responded to a call of an individual causing a disturbance near Roberts and New Jersey Avenues on June 17.

24-Hour Rally Underway Outside Sen. Toomey’s Office To Protest Health Care Bill

Police say the individual, 55-year-old Kevin Piccolo, was refusing to comply with the officer.

The 18-second video, which was posted on Facebook, shows the officer and the suspect involved in a scuffle.

That’s when police say the officer hit Piccolo and was able to bring him under control. Piccolo was then arrested.

“The video is that of an officer utilizing force to overcome force used upon him,” the Wildwood Police Department said in a statement.

Officers Save Deer Stuck In Delaware River 

Piccolo was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Bottoms remains on desk duty while the Cape May County Prosecutors Office investigates whether excessive force was used.

“Should the investigation reveal that the Officers’ use of force is deemed to have been excessive, then the Officer will be held accountable for his actions,” the Wildwood Police Department said.

More from Stephanie Ballesteros
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch