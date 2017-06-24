Elderly New Jersey Woman, Missing For Days, Found Alive In Woods

MOORESTOWN, NJ. (CBS) — An elderly woman who was reported missing Wednesday was found alive on Saturday morning, police said.
Authorities say 84-year-old Agnella Zapotochny, who suffers from dementia, was located in the woods south of I-295, north of Route 73 in Moorestown, New Jersey.
She was conscious and talking to rescuers at the time that she was found.
Agnella was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Few details were released about the search and rescue, but in a statement released on Facebook, the Moorestown Police Department thanked everyone involved, and singled out a K9 Search Dog named Storm, for helping reunite Agnella with her family.
The statement also said Agnella’s family “wishes to thank all the first responders and volunteers in bringing about a successful resolution.”