Elderly New Jersey Woman, Missing For Days, Found Alive In Woods

June 24, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: missing woman, Moorestown

MOORESTOWN, NJ. (CBS) — An elderly woman who was reported missing Wednesday was found alive on Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities say 84-year-old Agnella Zapotochny, who suffers from dementia, was located in the woods south of I-295, north of Route 73 in Moorestown, New Jersey.

She was conscious and talking to rescuers at the time that she was found.

Agnella was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Few details were released about the search and rescue, but in a statement released on Facebook, the Moorestown Police Department thanked everyone involved, and singled out a K9 Search Dog named Storm, for helping reunite Agnella with her family.

The statement also said Agnella’s family “wishes to thank all the first responders and volunteers in bringing about a successful resolution.”

