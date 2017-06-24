Powerful Storms Bring Down Tress, Cause Flooding, Power Outages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Powerful storms swept across the region Saturday morning knocking down trees and power lines, and causing flooding on roadways.

The storms rolled in before 7 a.m., prompting tornado warnings from the National Weather Service for parts of southern New Jersey, including Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties. Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were issued a short time later.

Lots of damage was being reported in the wake of the storms. In Browns Mills, Pemberton Township, strong winds brought down utility poles and trees.

Emily Reid sent us this picture her friend took of storm damage in Browns Mills, NJ this morning. #NJwx @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/9OZgFLHcg9 — the Weatherboy (@theWeatherboy) June 24, 2017

Downed trees also caused damage to homes in Blackwood, Gloucester Township.

Flash flooding was a major problem for many drivers in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. This video was captured by KYW’s Tom Rickert in Ridley Township, Delaware County.

Serious flooding in Ridley Park. Be careful out there if you're driving. @KYWNewsradio @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/7Mpk7a8uM1 — Tom Rickert (@teerick) June 24, 2017

Numerous power outages were being reported in South Jersey, Philadelphia and its suburbs.