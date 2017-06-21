News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 21

June 21, 2017 8:40 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Beyonce, Bill O'Reilly, Chris Stigall, Douglas Murray, Fox News, Han Solo, Instagram, Jay Z, Karen Handel, Lessons from the Prairie, Little House on the Prairie, Marco Rubio, Melissa Francis, One America News, Piazza Pet of the Week, Sean Spicer, Seth Williams, Star Wars, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, The Strange Death of Europe, What's Trending

Chris reviewed the results of the special election in Georgia, the opening of the trial of Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams and an offer to former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. He spoke with Douglas Murray about his new book, ‘The Strange Death of Europe,’ and Melissa Francis from Fox News and ‘Little House on the Prairie’ about her new book, ‘Lessons from the Prairie’.

6:00 Republican Karen Handel won the special Congressional election in Georgia.

6:35 What’s Trending: Beyonce, Jay-Z, National Selfie Day, Marco Rubio, Ken

6:48 Sean Spicer says he is not leaving the White House.

6:51 One America News has rescinded their offer to Bill O’Reilly.

7:20 Chris talks with Douglas Murray about his new book, The Strange Death of Europe.

7:37 The trial of Seth Williams is now underway.

7:50 The Piazza Pet of the Week joins Chris in the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you are interested in adopting a pet.

8:20 Chris speaks with Melissa Francis from Fox News and ‘Little House on the Prairie’ about her new book, Lessons from the Prairie.

8:35 What’s Trending: Jail for dangling baby, Instagram, Han Solo, Star Wars night

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch