Markelle Fultz Impressed By 76ers Fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 76ers fans were out front of the team facility in Camden, waiting for Markelle Fultz to arrive.

This was Saturday, two before the Sixers officially acquired the No. 1 overall pick, and five days before the NBA Draft.

Markelle Fultz arrives at the Sixers' facility pic.twitter.com/GG2k9IzVyD — MAARRRKKKEELLLLE (@bliv94) June 17, 2017

Fultz, 19, was impressed.

“Crazy. That just shows how much they love their players in Philly,” he told DraftExpress when asked about the support from Sixers fans.

“Embiid and them, coming out, it just shows how good of teammates they’re going to be if I get chance to go there. It was just fun to have them come out. It just made it a little bit better, just knowing that it wasn’t just all of the organization seeing me. It was some of the coaches and stuff like that. So, it was cool.”

The Sixers are expected to select Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday night, adding him to an exciting young core with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric, and Robert Covington.

Fultz’s trainer and mentor, Keith Williams, believes Philly is the best fit for Fultz.

“It’s a chance for all of them to kind of be in college here,” Williams said on 94WIP. “You’ve got basically three big time college-age kids at the pro level, that can kind of grow together. And as you know, all of them gotta prove themselves so nobody can take their foot off the gas. And that’s ideal for Philly.”