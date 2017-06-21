Markelle Fultz’s Trainer: ‘Philly Is Best Place For Him’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Keith Williams met Markelle Fultz when he was seven years old, as described in Kent Babb’s piece for the Washington Post.

Williams went to high-school with Fultz’s mother and soon became Fultz’s personal trainer and mentor.

And long before the Sixers traded up for the No. 1 overall pick, presumably to draft Fultz, Williams was hoping the 19-year-old guard would land in Philadelphia.

“I thought, obviously the league is getting younger,” Williams told the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show on Tuesday, one day after the trade was officially announced. “And I thought [Joel] Embiid and Ben [Simmons] would be perfect.

“Markelle is the type of kid, like most kids, in a positive situation he’s gonna play even better,” Williams continued. “But more importantly, he has the opportunity — as a scorer, as a playmaker — to move right into a situation where he can help move the needle for Philly.”

Fultz attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, just about 130 miles away from Philly.

“And it wasn’t that far away from home, his mom can be right there, I can check on him,” Williams admitted.

Williams says Sixers head coach Brett Brown also factored into his desire for Fultz to end up in Philly.

“Everything I heard about Brett Brown was so positive,” Williams said. “He’s one of the better coaches and they don’t talk about coaches enough in the NBA. Even in my conversations with him when we came up to Philly on Saturday, it was very positive and I just felt like — even back then — I felt like it was the best place for him to be.”

Ultimately, Williams believes Fultz can grow alongside 23-year-old star Joel Embiid and 20-year-old rookie Ben Simmons and maybe even sneak into the playoffs this season.

“It’s a chance for all of them to kind of be in college here,” Williams said. “You’ve got basically three big time college-age kids at the pro level, that can kind of grow together. And as you know, all of them gotta prove themselves so nobody can take their foot off the gas. And that’s ideal for Philly.

“And I think they got a chance to fight maybe for the eighth spot. You hope that they’re in better shape than the older guys and next thing you know, they fighting. Even if they don’t make it, they just fighting for a spot. That would be a tremendous accomplishment for such a young team.”

Indeed, it would.