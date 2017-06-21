Food Bank Of South Jersey Hosts Party To Kick Off Summer Meals Program

CAMDEN, NJ. (CBS) — It was a party on the Camden waterfront Wednesday afternoon to kick-off the Food Bank of South Jersey’s Summer Meals Program.
It was a few hours of food, free books and fun for 250 kids at Wiggins Park in Camden, including 9-year-old Jade Quinn of Deptford.
“What are you eating there?”
A granola bar.”
“Is it good?”
“Yeah.”
But the grownups were there to talk about the fact that kids eligible for free-or-reduced-price meals at school can’t get them when school is out. So the Food Bank of South Jersey’s Summer Meals Program steps in, delivering 8,000 meals a day to needy children.
“If kids are at a playground and that’s where they’re spending the day, we’ll bring the meals to them,” said Food Bank COO Joe Njoroge. “They hop on the bus, have their breakfast or have their lunch, and the bus will move on to the next site.”
Njoroge says without the program, some kids might have only chips or sweets to get them through the day.