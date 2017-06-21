Pa. Driver’s License To Get Makeover

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Starting later this year, a new-look for driver’s license will be phased in by PennDOT over the four-year renewal cycle. But that’s not the same as becoming Real ID compliant.
PennDOT spokeswoman Alexis Campbell says some of the main features of the new driver’s license design include a larger photo of the driver on the front and the removal of those outdated magnetic strips on the back.
But Campbell says necessary system and process changes mean it’ll still be a while before Pennsylvania driver’s licenses are Real ID compliant.
“The rollout of Real ID is anticipated to begin in 2019. So these are being piloted right now in the Harrisburg office,” said Campbell.
The redesigned licenses should be available statewide by the end of October.
Meanwhile, the feds have extended Pennsylvania’s grace period for Real ID compliant licenses through Oct. 10 while the state hopes for a longer extension of the deadline.
Without that, PA driver’s licenses will not be accepted for air travel in January.