Markelle Fultz Avoids Five 60 MPH Dodgeballs En Route To Dunk

June 19, 2017 10:56 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Markelle Fultz is expected to become a Philadelphia 76er on Thursday.

Fultz, 19, is the top prospect in the NBA Draft.

The 6’4″ guard has a 6’9.5″ wingspan and a 36″ vertical. He used his skills to avoid five dodgeballs being thrown at 60-plus miles per hour en route to a dunk on ESPN’s Sports Science program.

The Sixers have reportedly acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Celtics for the No. 3 overall pick and a future first-rounder. The trade is expected to be announced as early as Monday.

