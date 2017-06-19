Markelle Fultz Avoids Five 60 MPH Dodgeballs En Route To Dunk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Markelle Fultz is expected to become a Philadelphia 76er on Thursday.
Fultz, 19, is the top prospect in the NBA Draft.
The 6’4″ guard has a 6’9.5″ wingspan and a 36″ vertical. He used his skills to avoid five dodgeballs being thrown at 60-plus miles per hour en route to a dunk on ESPN’s Sports Science program.
The Sixers have reportedly acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Celtics for the No. 3 overall pick and a future first-rounder. The trade is expected to be announced as early as Monday.