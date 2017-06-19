Major Resurfacing Project Set To Begin On Schuylkill Expressway

June 19, 2017 8:38 PM
Filed Under: I-76, Penndot, Schuylkill Expressay

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major highway connecting the suburbs to the city is about to get very busy with construction crews.

The Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) will undergo a major asphalt resurfacing that will impact the commute of tens of thousands of drivers every day.

“[The construction] will pretty much be going on every day starting Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the end of October,” said Brad Rudolph with PennDOT. “The milling and paving is part of the resurfacing.”

Roving crews will also be repairing expansion joints and overhead signs.

The work will also be taking place on weekends.

PennDOT is warning motorists to plan accordingly.

