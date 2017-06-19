Opposition Growing Over Plans For Offshore Drilling Along NJ Coastline

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As oil companies rush to map plans for offshore drilling, thanks to an Executive Order by President Trump, opposition grows along the New Jersey coastline.
On a beach pavilion at 30th Street and the beach, South Jersey Republican Congressman Frank LoBiondo joined Avalon borough locals, environmentalists and tourism officials to oppose any new oil rush in the Atlantic.
“With wind and tide, you can’t control even if there’s a minor leak,” Lobiondo said.
READ: UPS Will Charge More For Christmas Shipments
Oil companies first want to see where oil deposits are on the ocean’s floor by conducting seismic tests, surveys using air guns. Ocean advocates say those piercing sounds could confuse and devastate sea creatures, including whales and dolphins.
Clean Ocean Action executive director Cindy Zipf says defending and protecting a clean ocean is a non-partisan issue.
“They can’t put their fins to their ears,” she said. “They’re really defenseless about that noise. It’s really, really detrimental to marine life.”