Car Rams Into Police Van In Paris

June 19, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Champs-Elysees, Paris

By Melissa Bell

PARIS (CNN) — A car rammed into a mobile police unit Monday on the iconic Champs-Elysees in central Paris, police said on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear if the ramming was intentional.

About 20 police vans and multiple armed police surrounded a man on the ground.

Authorities advised people to avoid the area.

In April, a man shot at police officers on the Champs-Elysees, killing one officer and wounding two others. Police shot and killed Karim Cheurfi as he tried to escape on the busy tourist boulevard.

Developing story. More to come.

