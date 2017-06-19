Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Near Music Festival

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near the Firefly Music Festival.
Delaware State Police say the remains were found in Dover around 7 p.m. on Thursday after someone walked through the wooded area east of Leipsic Road near Marley Lane.
The identity of the skeletal remains is currently unknown.
The Delaware Division of Forensic Science is assisting with the investigation.
If anyone has information, please call 302-698-8426 or through the Crime Stoppers website.
