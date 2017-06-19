WEATHER ALERT: Potent Cold Front Brings Severe Weather Potential Later Today | Full Weather Coverage

Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Near Music Festival

June 19, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Dover, Skeletal Remains

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near the Firefly Music Festival.

Delaware State Police say the remains were found in Dover around 7 p.m. on Thursday after someone walked through the wooded area east of Leipsic Road near Marley Lane.

The identity of the skeletal remains is currently unknown.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science is assisting with the investigation.

If anyone has information, please call 302-698-8426 or through the Crime Stoppers website.

