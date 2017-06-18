Police: Man Shot Dead During Fight Outside Center City Nightclub

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Center City club overnight.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday outside the Reserve Lounge at 8th and Arch Streets.
Police say responding officers found a man in his late 20s or early 30s who had been shot. He was lying in the middle of the street.
“There was a fight outside,” said Captain Mark Overwise, “and apparently the shooting stemmed from an argument resulting from that fight.”
Overwise says there were 20 plus shots fired, and officers had to break up the fight that was still going on with the victim’s lifeless body on the ground. Police are also looking for a van that got away.
“A white van was seen leaving northbound the wrong way on 8th Street with the possible offenders,” he said.
The shooting happened across the street from a big, well lit-parking garage with several surveillance cameras that police will look to get access to for the investigation.