NJ Makes Changes To When You Need To Update Your License

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — The law regarding when to renew your driver’s license has changed in New Jersey. Now, it will be similar to Pennsylvania, and it will fall on your birthday.
The new law means the expiration date for drivers licenses will fall on the actual birthday.
Jeanne Ashmore, Deputy Chief Administrator for the Motor Vehicle Commission, explains what the current law is.
“All of our documents,” she said. “Whether it’s a registration or a driver’s license, expire at the end of the month. So going forward, in four years, when a person comes into renew, starting at the effective date of the bill, this will move to their current birthday.”
Ashmore says, human nature being what it is, most people procrastinate until the last day of the month, even though they have the previous 6 months to renew.
She says the new law will help alleviate that congestion in the MVC at the end of the month. But procrastinators pay attention.
The new law doesn’t go into effect until 2022.