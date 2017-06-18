NJ Girl, 11, Electrocuted While Swimming With Friends

June 18, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Electrocution, Toms River, Toms River Police

TOMS RIVER, NJ. (CBS) — An 11-year-old girl was electrocuted while swimming with friends in a lagoon in Toms River, New Jersey, police said.

Police and EMS were called to the unit block of Tobago Avenue just after 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a possible electrocution of a young girl.

Police said initial reports indicate the girl, from Newark, New Jersey, was visiting two friends. They were playing on an inflatable raft and swimming in a lagoon behind the home when two of the girls touched the rail to a metal boat lift.

READ: Police: AC Mayor Involved In Motor Vehicle Accident With 7-Year-Old

Authorities said adults in the home began CPR on the girl until medics arrived and took over. She was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where she passed away later in the evening.

The two other girls were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch