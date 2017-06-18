NJ Girl, 11, Electrocuted While Swimming With Friends

TOMS RIVER, NJ. (CBS) — An 11-year-old girl was electrocuted while swimming with friends in a lagoon in Toms River, New Jersey, police said.
Police and EMS were called to the unit block of Tobago Avenue just after 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a possible electrocution of a young girl.
Police said initial reports indicate the girl, from Newark, New Jersey, was visiting two friends. They were playing on an inflatable raft and swimming in a lagoon behind the home when two of the girls touched the rail to a metal boat lift.
Authorities said adults in the home began CPR on the girl until medics arrived and took over. She was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where she passed away later in the evening.
The two other girls were not injured.
The incident remains under investigation.