Police: AC Mayor Involved In Motor Vehicle Accident With 7-Year-Old

June 17, 2017 10:11 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic City Police Department, Mayor Don Guardian

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — Police say a 7-year-old girl was stuck by a vehicle driven by Mayor Don Guardian of Atlantic City Saturday afternoon.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department patrol officers responded to the west bound lanes of Route 30 in front of the Highgate Apartments.

They say a 7-year-old girl ran from the sidewalk, entered the roadway, and struck the passenger rear door of Guardian’s city issued vehicle.

The girl was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with minor injuries, and Mayor Guardian was not injured in the accident.

Officials say Mayor Guardian was not issued a motor vehicle summons due to the accident being deemed unavoidable.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744.

 

