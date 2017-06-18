Atlantic County Resident Is Crowned As Miss New Jersey

June 18, 2017 12:43 PM
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — An Atlantic County resident has been crowned Miss New Jersey.

Kaitlyn Schoeffel won the title Saturday night at the Ocean City Music Pier, beating out 27 other contestants.

It was the sixth time the 23-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident had competed in the pageant. Her platform was providing arts education to underprivileged youth.

The first runner-up was Olivia Michael, of Bergenfield.

The win gives Schoeffel a spot in the Miss America pageant, which will be held Sept. 10 in Atlantic City.

Last year’s winner was Mantua resident Brenna Weick.

