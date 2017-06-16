What’s Cooking on 1060: Old City Eats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A summer-long food-centric “happy hour” is underway in Old City through August 31. Nearly 30 Old City restaurants are participating in Old City Eats.

“Thursday nights from 5-8 p.m. head down to Old City. You can enjoy $5 cocktails, $4 beers and half off at least one appetizer at every restaurant,” said Job Itskowitz, executive director of the Old City District. “People know that Old City has restaurants, but sometimes they need a little prompt or a little bit of a reminder, and this is our opportunity to spread the word and say ‘hey, Old City is a dining destination.'”

And as far as dining neighborhoods go, he reminds folks that this is an area that has received a lot of recognition for its food.

“This is a place where we have Fork and High Street. This is a place where (Top chef winner) Nick Elmi just announced that he’ll be a chef at a new restaurant,” Itskowitz said. “We have Jose Garces here, we still have Stephen Starr classics here and we’re getting more and more 3 bell reviews for our restaurants here.”

Itskowitz says the goal of the Old City Eats promotion is to make it easy for folks to familiarize themselves with neighborhood restaurants during the slower summer season.

“Each restaurant has their own special offer and so you go to one, have a drink, have an appetizer and go to the next one,” he said. “You can really sample all of them and hopefully by the end of the summer you’ll be able to make it to all of our restaurants!”

