What’s Cooking on 1060: Old City Eats

June 16, 2017 3:16 AM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, What's Cooking on 1060

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A summer-long food-centric “happy hour” is underway in Old City through August 31. Nearly 30 Old City restaurants are participating in Old City Eats.

“Thursday nights from 5-8 p.m. head down to Old City. You can enjoy $5 cocktails, $4 beers and half off at least one appetizer at every restaurant,” said Job Itskowitz, executive director of the Old City District. “People know that Old City has restaurants, but sometimes they need a little prompt or a little bit of a reminder, and this is our opportunity to spread the word and say ‘hey, Old City is a dining destination.'”

img 0070 What’s Cooking on 1060: Old City Eats

Job Itskowitz, executive director Old City District (credit: Hadas Kuznits)

And as far as dining neighborhoods go, he reminds folks that this is an area that has received a lot of recognition for its food.

“This is a place where we have Fork and High Street. This is a place where (Top chef winner) Nick Elmi just announced that he’ll be a chef at a new restaurant,” Itskowitz said. “We have Jose Garces here, we still have Stephen Starr classics here and we’re getting more and more 3 bell reviews for our restaurants here.”

Itskowitz says the goal of the Old City Eats promotion is to make it easy for folks to familiarize themselves with neighborhood restaurants during the slower summer season.

“Each restaurant has their own special offer and so you go to one, have a drink, have an appetizer and go to the next one,” he said. “You can really sample all of them and hopefully by the end of the summer you’ll be able to make it to all of our restaurants!”

whats cooking border 375 What’s Cooking on 1060: Old City Eats

Hear the full podcast (runs 5:26)…

whats cooking border 375 What’s Cooking on 1060: Old City Eats

And for this week, that’s “What’s Cooking on 1060!”

—–

“What’s Cooking on 1060″ main page

Follow Hadas Kuznits on Twitter!

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch