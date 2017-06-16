Prosecutor Warning Of ‘Virtual Kidnapping’ Scams In Cape May County

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (CBS) — Officials are warning of “virtual kidnapping” scams in Cape May County.
Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor says there have been two separate calls to residents in the county that have been identified as a scam.
Swarm Of Bees Invade Woman’s Home
A “virtual kidnapping” scam is when a victim receives a phone call stating that a loved one has been kidnapped as the caller demands ransom money. These scammers usually request between $500 to $2,000 to be transferred, using services such as Western Union, in exchange for the return of their loved ones.
These types of scams have been reported across the United States for the past several years.
Police: Teen Accused Of Killing Rabbit With Brick While Kids Recorded
Taylor says that anyone who may receive this type of call should stay calm and remain on the line with the scammer to try to gather as much information as possible and to call authorities immediately.