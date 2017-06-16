Swarm Of Bees Invade Woman’s Home

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CBS) — A swarm of bees invaded a woman’s home in California.
Noreen McLaughlin says she heard buzzing sounds at her Huntington Beach home on Wednesday.
She first spotted a bee inside her family room and then dozens of others crawling on her sliding glass door.
As it turns out, the bees were coming down into her home from a hive at the top of her chimney.
“The whole glass door, it’s a 10-foot door, was covered with bees,” said McLaughlin. “I went to get my husband and as I passed the living room, I see them all over the curtains and all the windows in the living room. It was surreal.”
Pest control found and removed a queen surrounded by about 1,000 bees.
