Swarm Of Bees Invade Woman’s Home

June 16, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Bees, Noreen McLaughlin

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CBS) — A swarm of bees invaded a woman’s home in California.

Noreen McLaughlin says she heard buzzing sounds at her Huntington Beach home on Wednesday.

School District To Reissue Corrected Yearbooks With Pro-Trump Photos

She first spotted a bee inside her family room and then dozens of others crawling on her sliding glass door.

As it turns out, the bees were coming down into her home from a hive at the top of her chimney.

Police: Teen Accused Of Killing Rabbit With Brick While Kids Recorded

“The whole glass door, it’s a 10-foot door, was covered with bees,” said McLaughlin. “I went to get my husband and as I passed the living room, I see them all over the curtains and all the windows in the living room. It was surreal.”

Pest control found and removed a queen surrounded by about 1,000 bees.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch