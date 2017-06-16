Crews Conducting Recovery Effort For 2 Teen Swimmers Who Went Missing

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Rescue crews are back on the beach in Atlantic City as they resume searching for two teenage swimmers who went missing Thursday evening.

Officials are saying the rescue is now considered a recovery effort.

The search to recover two teens resumed around dawn Friday morning. Due to the fog, the search is limited to the beach, but once it lifts, search crews will resume using wave runners.

According to officials, lifeguards left at 6 p.m., pulling all the swimmer outs and telling them not to go back in. Just before 6:30 p.m., the fire department received a call for two people pulled out to sea by a rip current.

Within five minutes, rescue swimmers were in the water, but they never saw the two people.

Bystanders told officials that 16-year-old Kaliyah Hand, of Atlantic City, was caught in the rip current near a rock pile. Fifteen-year-old Ramon Quinn, of Pleasantville, tried to save her and went under, too.

“It can go from 2 feet to 5 or 6 feet rather quickly as it seems to be the case here. It seems like they were stuck along the rock pile and got sucked out and probably panicked and swallowed water,” said Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey.

They are going to have the search going on throughout the day before dark.

Officials are urging people not to swim when life guards are not on duty.