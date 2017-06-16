Police: 66-Year-Old Man Brutally Beaten During Robbery

June 16, 2017 11:27 AM By Stephanie Ballesteros
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was physically assaulted and robbed Wednesday night.

Investigators say the suspect followed the man into his garage near the 4100 block of Decatur Street, shortly after 8 p.m.

The suspect then attacked the man, before robbing him. The suspect got away with the man’s wallet and cellphone.

Police say the 66-year-old victim suffered numerous injuries, including four broken ribs, multiple stitches to his face and a concussion.

The suspect is described as a black male, tall, thin, in his 30s, with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, with large white stripes on sleeves with red writing on it, long pants and blue sneakers.

No arrests have been made.

