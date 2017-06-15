Iverson On LeBron Losing To Better Team: ‘Happened To Me Before’

BREAKING: Jury In Bill Cosby Trial Says They Are Deadlocked, Judge Tells Them To Keep Working

June 15, 2017 2:28 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We can’t shake it. Can you imagine how he feels?

Allen Iverson, of course, remembers the 2001 NBA Finals — when his 56-26 76ers team lost in five games to the 56-26 Lakers. That Lakers team, led by Shaq and Kobe, won their second of three straight titles.

This week, LeBron James fell to the Golden State Warriors in five game as well. James, at 32, became the first player to ever average a triple-double in the Finals and AI knows how he feels.

“LeBron’s the best in the world, but sometimes the better team beats you, man,” Iverson said in a video released by the Big 3. “They got beat by the better team. It happened to me before, it happened to me before.”

Iverson went on to say he’s happy to see Kevin Durant feel what he was never able to feel.

On Tuesday, Durant told Bill Simmons that he thinks Kyrie Irving is better than Iverson.

