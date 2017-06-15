Kevin Durant: ‘Kyrie Is Better Than AI’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Allen Iverson or Kyrie Irving?
Kevin Durant is going with Kyrie, but don’t tell AI.
“Kyrie is better than AI to me,” Durant said on Tuesday’s Bill Simmons Podcast via SLAM Online. “I’m going from like skill for skill. His handle is better. We might have to cut that out. I don’t want no problems with AI. Y’all might have to cut that one. I don’t want that to get out. I’m just saying I feel like Kyrie got more skill.”
For his career, Irving averages 21.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.3 steals on 45.7-percent shooting. In 2016, Irving averaged a career best 25.2 points on 47.3-percent shooting.
Irving, 25, is a four-time all-star and NBA champion.
Iverson averaged 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.2 steals on 42.5-percent shooting. AI went to 11 all-star games, is a one-time regular season MVP, and four-time scoring champ.