PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Allen Iverson or Kyrie Irving?

Kevin Durant is going with Kyrie, but don’t tell AI.

“Kyrie is better than AI to me,” Durant said on Tuesday’s Bill Simmons Podcast via SLAM Online. “I’m going from like skill for skill. His handle is better. We might have to cut that out. I don’t want no problems with AI. Y’all might have to cut that one. I don’t want that to get out. I’m just saying I feel like Kyrie got more skill.”