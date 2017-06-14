Museum Of The American Revolution Celebrates Flag Day

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

June 14, 2017 4:11 PM By Hadas Kuznits
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a lot to do and see in celebration of Flag Day at the Museum of the American Revolution.

Michael Quinn, president and CEO of the Museum of the American Revolution, says Flag Day celebrates two birthdays.

“It’s one, the creation of the American flag,” Quinn said, “but it’s also the creation of the American Army in 1775.”

In honor of those events, the museum hosted a variety of Flag Day activities.

“We got to sew a flag, we watched a movie,” said 9-year-old Adam.

Adam says he learned a lot about the American flag on Flag Day.

“First, it wasn’t even a flag at all,” he explained. “Now, there are 50 stars and there used to be 13, but there are still 13 stripes for the 13 colonies.”

Meanwhile, Marnie King, with The American Needlepoint Guild, says they specifically chose Flag Day to present a needlepoint gift to the museum of 12 of the flags flown during the revolution.”

“I can tell you it was a five-year project,” King said.

