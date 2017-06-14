13 People Become U.S. Citizens During Flag Day Ceremony At Betsy Ross House

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thirteen people became American citizens Wednesday at the city’s annual Flag Day ceremony at the Betsy Ross House.
“I hereby declare on oath…”
The 13 came from eight different countries, but after reciting the Oath of Allegiance, they were all Americans. 31-year-old Mariana Molosag is originally from Moldova.
“Back from my country, there are like stereotypes. And there are many things that can put you down,” Molosag said. “However, here, you can become anyone you want.”
She wants to work in the housing industry. And Mariana is confident her new country will rise above its political divisions.
“I do hear it all day. It doesn’t concern me. The country is strong,” she said. “So it’s going to pass through everything.”
Retired U.S Army General Carter Ham thanked the new citizens, telling them they make our country stronger.