Prosecutors File Witness List For Seth Williams Trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The trial for Seth Williams starts Monday.
Philadelphia’s sitting district attorney is facing 29 counts of corruption, bribery and fraud charges. In a series of court documents filed this week is a witness list from prosecutors on who they may call to testify.
Among possible witnesses for the prosecution: ex-City Manager Director and former district attorney candidate Rich Negrin, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan and former District Attorney Lynne Abraham.
Abraham could testify against Williams, speaking about the office’s vehicle policy, which prohibits employees from using the cars for personal use — a rule enacted under her administration.
Williams has been charged with wire fraud for alledgely taking one of those vehicles for personal use, a claim the defense vehemently denies.
The defense has said they will use character witnesses to testify for about “the good” Williams has done for the city, and non-profit organizations.