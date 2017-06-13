WEATHER ALERT: Philly Public Schools Close Early | School ClosingsHeat Advisory Issued | Blog: Records Challenged Through Tuesday | Philly, South Jersey Cooling Centers

Prosecutors File Witness List For Seth Williams Trial

June 13, 2017 1:49 PM By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: Seth Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The trial for Seth Williams starts Monday.

Philadelphia’s sitting district attorney is facing 29 counts of corruption, bribery and fraud charges. In a series of court documents filed this week is a witness list from prosecutors on who they may call to testify.

Seth Williams Back In Court For Arraignment Hearing

Among possible witnesses for the prosecution: ex-City Manager Director and former district attorney candidate Rich Negrin, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan and former District Attorney Lynne Abraham.

Abraham could testify against Williams, speaking about the office’s vehicle policy, which prohibits employees from using the cars for personal use — a rule enacted under her administration.

Philly DA Seth Williams Indicted On Additional Fraud Charges

Williams has been charged with wire fraud for alledgely taking one of those vehicles for personal use, a claim the defense vehemently denies.

The defense has said they will use character witnesses to testify for about “the good” Williams has done for the city, and non-profit organizations.

