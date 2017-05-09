Philly DA Seth Williams Indicted On Additional Fraud Charges

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams has been indicted on additional fraud charges.
Williams, 50, is now charged in a superseding indictment with 11 counts of travel and use of interstate facilities to promote and facilitate bribery contrary to Pennsylvania law.
The charges stem from his alleged use of political action committee (PAC) funds and official government vehicles for his personal benefit.
Williams was once a rising political star in Philadelphia and the Democratic Party. He is accused of bribery, extortion and other charges. Authorities say he accepted more than $100,000 in gifts. They also say Williams put $10,000 in his own account that was supposed to go to a relative to pay nursing home expenses.
