Eagles Battle The Heat On First Day Of Mini-Camp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The Eagles were able to get a crash course on making adjustments on the first day of mini-camp.

A power failure at the NovaCare Complex forced the Eagles to push their practice up two hours and go through their film session at the Linc. The players were also forced to deal with conditions which felt more like training camp instead of mini-camp. For Head Coach Doug Pederson, the first day of the mandatory session offered its share of challenges, but Pederson was pleased with how his players dealt with the situation.

“It’s a lot like July and August for training camp when we have those eight o’clock training camp practices and get the guys out here a little bit early,” said Pederson. “I appreciate the flexibility by the guys because they were all kind of expecting meetings and then an afternoon practice. This was great to get out here and enjoy some of this cooler weather.”

Marcus Smith Finally Showed Up

Many of the Eagles would hardly consider the 90-plus temperatures cooler. While there was no hitting allowed at the workouts, the intensity was evident as the players battled throughout a host of passing drills. Fletcher Cox looked at the workout as business as usual.

“You have to practice either way,” Cox said. “But moving it earlier may have actually made it at the hottest part of the day. We got through it and it was a great practice.”

While the OTAs the previous weeks were not mandatory, all of the players were required to attend mini-camp. Quarterback Nick Foles was excused for personal reasons, but every other Eagle was in attendance. That included Linebacker Marcus Smith, who skipped all of the OTA sessions. Smith insists his absence was not the result of a desire to get traded or released.

“It wasn’t about getting traded or wanting to be cut earlier,” said Smith. “It was none of that. It was just an executive decision that I made.”

Another noticeable absentee from OTAs was Jason Peters, but the veteran tackle was back in South Philadelphia for this week’s mini-camp. Peters said he and the team discussed the options for OTAs and the veteran decided to rest up for the grind of the upcoming summer sessions.

Jason Peters Wants More Guaranteed Money So He Can ‘Retire An Eagle’

“I was just resting my body,” Peters said. “This is my 14th year and I’m just trying to go as long as I can. I was just resting my body a little bit. I felt good today. It was a little hot but I felt good.”

Peters and the rest of his teammates were able to beat the heat for day one of mini-camp. The heat was of little concern for Wide Receiver Alshon Jeffery.

“I’m from South Carolina,” said a smiling Jeffery. “This wasn’t too hot.”